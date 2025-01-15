The United Kingdom announced this Tuesday the veto on the import of dairy and dairy products. pork, lamb and beef from Germany due to the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak declared last Friday on a farm on the outskirts of Berlin.

Thus, the authorities have also prohibited the purchase of ham, bacon, salami or cheeseas well as the entry into the country of cattle, sheep, pigs or other live animals that are susceptible to carrying the disease. will not be issued health certificates British for fresh German meat.

“Ham, raw ham and baconas well as products such as salami from Germany, will not be able to enter the United Kingdom,” said the head of animal health and welfare at the United Kingdom’s Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), Mandy Nevel. in statements collected by Guardian.

Germany is the third largest meat exporter of pork to the United Kingdom, with a market share of 18%, and the second in dairy products. In this sense, Nevel has warned of the possibility of “disruptions” in the supply of these foods.