Ukrainian Ambassador to Paris Omelchenko demanded an apology for a joke about Zelensky’s circus

Ukrainian Ambassador to Paris Vadim Omelchenko demanded an apology from a French TV channel for a joke about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose visit to the country was called a “circus tour” by hosts. This is reported by the Ukrainian edition “European Truth”.

“What cynicism and tactlessness, not inherent in the friendly French people. (…) I demand an apology to my president and the people of Ukraine,” the diplomat said.

As specified, the host of the RTL TV channel said on the air that the President of Ukraine visited the Elysee Palace “with his big top.” Then the announcement of the “Zelensky circus tour in Europe” was shown. Omelchenko believes that this is a manifestation of a lack of empathy and responsibility.

On May 15, French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia. They also called for tighter control over the implementation of the imposed restrictions on Moscow. Zelensky arrived in Paris on the evening of May 14.