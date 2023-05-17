The Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court has archived the investigation proceedings opened as a result of the complaint by the Dignity and Justice association for the presence of 44 former ETA prisoners on the EH Bildu lists for the May 28 elections. The chief prosecutor Jesús Alonso, after analyzing the sentences of these applicants, has concluded that they have served their disqualification sentence and have not broken their sentence or violated the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (Loreg) to suspend their participation in the municipal elections and forales of the Basque Country and Navarra.

In a four-page decree signed today, both the Chief Prosecutor Alonso and the Lieutenant Prosecutor Marta Durántez have collected the criminal history sheets of the convicted persons and after examining this documentation “we do not appreciate the concurrence of any circumstance that allows us to glimpse that we are faced with an assumption of ineligibility, according to article 6.2 of the Loreg, nor does it have criminal significance”.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court – competent to hear cases of terrorism – reminds the complainant in its letter that it is the responsibility of the corresponding electoral boards to control the legality of the candidacies presented by political parties, federations, coalitions and groups electoral.

The initial complaint was presented last Wednesday by Dignity and Justice, the association chaired by Daniel Portero, son of the chief prosecutor of the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia assassinated by ETA in the year 2000. Portero, current regional deputy of the PP in the Community of Madrid, I include the list of the 44 express candidates of ETA, released a day before by the Basque association of victims of terrorism Covite, with the claim that the Prosecutor’s Office review the liquidation of their sentences.

In particular, the complaint asked to study the situation of the seven punished for a crime of murder for terrorist purposes in case their disqualification from employment or public office was absolute or partial. The same people who announced yesterday that they would not collect their minutes if they were elected on May 28. An announcement later confirmed by Arnaldo Otegi, general coordinator of the nationalist coalition, in an appearance without questions in which he did not criticize himself. Otegi limited himself yesterday to justifying that his will is to “advance into the future and not generate anxiety” and blamed the crisis on “a campaign of harassment and demolition by certain sectors of the Spanish right, to which other irresponsibly added forces to create a quagmire in which to wade for mere electoral interests”.