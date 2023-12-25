Expectations issued by tourism institutions and airlines in the Emirates indicate that they will receive record numbers of travelers during the Christmas and New Year period, based on the high demand for travel to and from the Emirates, and the high hotel occupancy rates to the highest level.

The company “Wego”, which specializes in the sector of travel services and online reservations, indicated that the UAE leads the countries in the Middle East region in searches for flights, during the period of celebrations and holidays that accompany Christmas and New Year, revealing 300,000 searches during the first days of the year. This December, flights to the Emirates will be canceled to celebrate the end of the year.

For its part, Dubai Airports revealed that Dubai International Airport (DXB) is ready to deal with the expected surge during the holiday season by working in full swing to provide a smooth travel experience for all guests. Expectations indicate that the number of passengers that Dubai International Airport will receive during the period from 15 to 31 December is approximately 4.4 million passengers, with an average daily traffic of 258 thousand passengers to and from Dubai.

In turn, Etihad Airways, with approximately 1.4 million people traveling with it this December, looks forward to reconnecting loved ones and providing unforgettable holiday experiences for its guests who have been invited to enjoy the celebrations during their flights with it during the holiday season and the end of the year.

Etihad Airways stated that, with the recent opening of the new Passenger Terminal A in Abu Dhabi, its guests can now enjoy a welcoming atmosphere with spacious check-in facilities, including self-check-in offices with fingerprint technology, and dedicated services for passengers in business and first class.

Every year during the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Emirates turns into a tourist destination for millions of visitors, especially in light of the major events taking place in the country’s regions, which are suitable for all age groups.

Since the middle of this month, hotel establishments operating in the Emirates have recorded record occupancy levels exceeding 95 percent, while it is expected to record rates of up to 100 percent during New Year's Eve in some hotel establishments.

All the emirates of the country are witnessing a series of tourism and entertainment events and offers on the occasion of New Year’s Day and welcoming the year 2024.