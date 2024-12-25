The weeks before Christmas in Madrid They can be very overwhelming, since the center of the capital of Spain fills up with people. Locals and tourists crowd Gran Vía, Fuencarral street and the main arteries of the city, so many seek to escape the constant hustle and bustle of the city and relax for a few hours before Christmas Eve arrives. Already less than an hour on the highway of the metropolis there is a ideal destination.

The town of Navacerrada, nestled in the Sierra de Guadarrama and known both for its port of the same name As for the ski resort, (which will reopen its doors this season, according to the Community of Madrid) it becomes completely magical during the Christmas season. The streets of the town are decorated with beautiful decorations that make the town a very special place where there are also many leisure options to make a day trip

What to see and do in Navacerrada at Christmas

The most central streets of the town are decorated with beautiful lights with Christmas motifs that further increase that image of fairy tale that characterizes Navacerrada at this time of year. But along with the light display, in the Madrid town it will also be possible to carry out endless activities during the Christmas weeks, as can be read in the official program through the company itself Web page of the City Council. Of course, the jewel in the crown is its impressive Christmas market.

In the dozens of stalls in this incredible market you can taste artisan products of top quality and acquire some last minute gift. It will be open to the public until January 6, and getting closer to him is a great option to complement an incredible getaway outside Madrid at Christmas and just a few kilometers from the busy capital of Spain.





How to get to Navacerrada

They take a while barely 50 minutes to reach the town of Navacerrada from the city of Madrid. To do it, you just have to take the A-6 (Northwest Highway) to the town of Collado Villalba, and there take the M-601, which takes you directly to the town located in the south of the Sierra de Guadarrama. Being less than an hour by road, it is an ideal option for take an excursion from the capital at Christmas.

Sign up for the newsletter and receive the best proposals for traveling the world in your email.