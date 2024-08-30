There are names in the world of great fashion that never pass into the collective memory. Above all, a model that everyone knows from one side of the planet to the other, that of Naomi Campbellcapable of making people talk about her always and in any case. She had already surprised everyone with the announcement of her pregnancy, but Naomi Campbell does not stop making news.

The historic model who enchanted the catwalks of half the world, has taken another important step. It seems that she has done that step: she got married in great secrecy. A marriage which hasn’t exactly been “publicized” as happens with any self-respecting celebrity.

According to a source close to her husband, also confirmed by ‘Novella 2000’, the famous top model celebrated the wedding on a luxury yacht off the coast of Dubai. Naomi Campbell’s lucky groom, well-known in the entertainment world, is 16 years younger than Naomi. Details about the wedding are scarce, but it is known that the ceremony was decidedly private. Here is the explanation for the very little information.

Naomi Campbell would have worn a black lace dress signed Dolce & Gabbana, while her husband opted for a white summer tuxedo. According to the few sources, the real luxury was not expressed in the clothes, but in the place of the celebration. It was, in fact, a yacht with an expensive rent of 22,000 euros per day.

Naomi Campbell, now 54, has become the wife of Mohammed Al-Turkian influential Saudi film producer. This marks the first marriage for the model; in the past, she had not gotten to this point, with her relationships with U2 bassist Adam Clayton and entrepreneur Flavio Briatore, with whom she has maintained a good relationship.

Mohammed Al Turki, 38 years old, is the CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation and a successful film producer in the Middle East. His best-known works include The fraud from 2012 with Richard Gere, 99 Homes of 2014 with Andrew Garfield and Boundaries and Dependencies of 2021 with Gary Oldman.