Stellantis recently communicated to the unions the possibility of temporarily transferring, for a maximum of two weeks, ten forklift operators from the Mirafiori plant in Tychy, Poland. The site in question is producing several new models, including the Fiat 600, the new Jeep Avenger and the Alfa Romeo Junior. An initiative that, according to Stellantis, is part of a consolidated practice within the group, which has already seen similar transfers involving both Italian and foreign plants.

From Mirafiori to Tychy

As for Mirafiori, after a long period of layoffs and holidays, Production will resume on Monday. A particularly significant restart, since the company is trying to optimize resources and respond to specific production needs. The temporary transfer of workers therefore represents a strategy to address any staff shortages and ensure continuity in production, but not only: Poland is in fact becoming a important hub for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, therefore the presence of experienced workers from Mirafiori could contribute to improving the efficiency as well as the quality of production in this plant.

Hypothesis also for Termoli

But that’s not all. Because in addition to the transfers to Tychy, Stellantis is also considering temporarily moving some workers to redundancy fund from the Termoli plant to Mirafiori: the transfer would concern the new electrified transmission plant, currently under strong development. A move that in the eyes of the group itself could prove crucial to meet production demands and support the launch of new models.

Stellantis’ proposal to the unions

“We had a meeting with the RSA of the Mirafiori district at the eDct plant, during which the company communicated the need to resort to 20 weekly shifts by September for market needs, linked to the production of eDct gearboxes that are mounted on all the group’s hybrid cars – explained Rocco Cutrì, general secretary of the Turin FIM – We have asked that the necessary resources be sought first of all in the Turin areawhere there are many workers on redundancy pay. The company has reserved the right to respond to the requests of the RSA in the coming days”.