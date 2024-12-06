President-elect Donald Trump continued this Thursday with the appointments of what will be his new cabinet when he returns to the White House and announced one of the most anticipated, the czar of artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrencies, position that has fallen on the employer David Sacksformer COO of PayPal.

“David will direct the policies of the Administration in matters of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrenciestwo fundamental areas for the future of American competitiveness”, and will focus on making the United States the world leader in both areas, reported on its Truth Social network.

He added that his chosen one, –South African-American– “will safeguard freedom of expression on the Internet and distance us from the prejudices and censorship of large technology companies”, in addition to working on a legal framework so that the cryptocurrency industry “has the clarity it has been asking for and can prosper” in this country.

Bet on cryptocurrencies

Sacks, investor in technology companies, He will also lead the Presidential Council of Science and Technology Advisors.

Trump also announced the nomination of Paul Atkins as next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a conservator who advises financial firms and cryptocurrency companies.