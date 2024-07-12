Tamaulipas.- The United States Embassy in Mexicoalong with their consulateslaunched this Thursday a Security alertwith which they call their fellow citizens to do not travel by Tamaulipasin Mexicoso that avoid be victims of kidnapping and others crimes.

On the website of the US Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, you can read the alert in English, which says “Security alert: Kidnappings on Bus Routes of Reynosa“.

“He Consulate General of the United States in Matamoros continues to receive reports of organized kidnappings for ransom occurring on intercity buses leaving from Reynosa tamaulipasoperated by the Omnibus transportation company. The State Department’s Travel Warning for Tamaulipas is Level 4: Do not travel due to crime and kidnappings,” the document reads.

“These kidnappings have predominantly occurred at night on Omnibus buses heading south from Reynosa’s main bus terminal. The kidnappers have specifically targeted passengers with connections to the United States, including U.S. citizens and residents. Victims report having their belongings and documents stolen, their bank accounts emptied, and their families forced to pay ransoms of thousands of dollars per victim,” it continued.

For the above reasons, the US authorities recommend that their fellow citizens take the following actions: