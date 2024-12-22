

12/22/2024



Updated at 4:27 p.m.





The last game of the year at the Santiago Bernabéu was known to be not just another game. Jesús Navas faces the end of his career this Sunday and the real Madrid He wanted to rise to the occasion. Thus, before the duel began, the players of both teams performed a little passage to the Sevilla legendwhile the entire crowd applauded and applauded the palace. The player’s name echoed on the walls of Chamartín, leaving an unprecedented image on this stage.

Visibly moved, Navas returned the applause he received and Luka Modric gave him a Real Madrid shirt signed by all the players in the squad. The entire stadium has surrendered to this moment and has left an unusual moment: a Santiago Bernabéu focused on a player who is not merengue.

In addition, Sevilla has given Real Madrid the pass for becoming champion of the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca last Wednesday. Now, it’s time to face each other on the pitch. Pimienta’s men want to offer their captain a good game that he will feel proud of, while Ancelotti’s men do not want to give up on the fight for leadership.

The palace has been receiving signs of affection since it set foot in the capital. A large number of fans went to the concentration hotel this past Saturday to remember this Sevilla legend, who is hanging up his boots today.