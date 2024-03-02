The referee deprived Real of victory in La Liga by blowing the final whistle a second before the goal

The referee deprived Real Madrid of victory in the Spanish Championship match with Valencia, blowing the final whistle a second before the goal. The broadcast of the meeting of the 27th round of La Liga was conducted by the Okko service.

In added time to the second half, with the score 2:2, Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham sent the ball into the net after a cross, but a second before that, referee Jesus Gil Manzano blew the final whistle.

The referee's decision caused outrage among the players of the capital team. Bellingham received a red card for the controversy.