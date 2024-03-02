In a joint letter, leaders condemned the murder of civilians and demanded the immediate release of all hostages

Heads of State from 24 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean released this Saturday (2 March 2024) a joint statement calling for “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip.

In the document, the leaders declared that “deplore the murder of Israeli and Palestinian civilians” and care about “the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population”.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as the guarantee of humanitarian access to the affected areas, and we support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.”says the letter signed by the representatives.

In total, 33 representatives from Latin American and Caribbean countries are gathered at the 8th Summit of Celac (Community of Latin America and Caribbean States), in Buccament, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, this Saturday (2 March).

Here is the list of signatories:

Antigua and Barbuda;

Bahamas;

Barbados;

Belize;

Bolivia;

Brazil;

Colombia;

Cuba;

Chile;

Dominica;

Dominican Republic;

Grenade;

Guyana;

Haiti;

Honduras;

Jamaica;

Mexico;

Nicaragua;

Saint Kitts and Nevis;

Saint Lucia;

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines;

Suriname;

Trinidad and Tobago

Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairsthe president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), participated in the event on Friday (1st March).