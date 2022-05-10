Different sectors in Paraguay received the murder with surprise and indignationin Colombia, of the Paraguayan specialized prosecutor Marcelo Pecci and asked to redouble the fight against organized crime in the country.

Pecci was shot to death by unknown assailants on the paradisiacal island of Barú, in the Caribbean, where he traveled after he married Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera on April 30, who was unharmed in the attack.

The Public Ministry and the attorney general, Sandra Quiñonez, condemned “strongly” in a statement the attack against Pecci, delegated prosecutor of the Specialized Unit

of Organized Crime.

“We cannot allow our country to fall into the hands of organized crime,” Quiñonez told the NPY radio station, noting the importance of strengthening institutions.

The prosecutor received a visit in her office from the Paraguayan president, Mario Abdo Benítez, who shortly after the murder was revealed, branded him a “coward.”

“We condemn this tragic event in the strongest terms and redouble our commitment to fight against organized crime.“, sentenced the ruler, who asked for support from his colleague from Colombia, Iván Duque, and from the United States to clarify what happened.

Washington’s ambassador in Asunción, Marc Ostfield, joined the “pain of the Paraguayan people” on Twitter and indicated that “this unfortunate event mourns our nations.”

“More than ever, we will reinforce our joint work to confront organized crime in Paraguay and the hemisphere,” added the diplomat.

Pecci was married to Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera. Photo: Instagram: @aguileraclaudi

The President of Congress, Senator Óscar Salomón, also spoke about

the fact and announced that the Colombian ambassador to Paraguay, Fernando Sierra Ramos, will be received this Wednesday.

“The situation that mourns not only a family, but the entire Paraguayan nation, forces us to demand that justice act with the greatest severity to punish those guilty of the prosecutor’s murder,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The former Paraguayan president (2008-2012) and senator Fernando Lugo repudiated this “appalling” murder on Twitter.

“More than ever, this fact highlights how drug trafficking is gaining more and more power in our country and transcends borders. Enough of impunity! We must take firm and urgent action!” he added.

Pecci participated in different investigations in the country, among them for an attack last January that occurred at a concert in which two people died, including the model and ‘influencer’ Cristina ‘Vita’ Aranda, and four more were injured.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

