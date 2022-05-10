Netflix, the popular streaming platform, could launch its new type of subscription with advertising at the end of 2022. The service co-founded by Reed Hastings would be seeking to offset as soon as possible the huge loss of 200,000 subscribers to its video on demand service, which has meant millions in losses for the company.

The New York Times made a report in which it indicates that Netflix has communicated internally that it would be looking to incorporate its new membership during the last quarter of this year.

Said subscription would add advertising to the platform for the first time, an aspect that would possibly appear as the lowest cost next to the current plans.

At the moment, it is unknown what the price of this new mode would be to watch movies and series on Netflix, but new information is expected later.

What is a fact is that the platform needs to take action in the face of the significant drop in its subscribers, reported during the first quarter of 2022.

Netflix versus the competition

In the same report from The New York Times, it is explained that Netflix is ​​aware of the fact that its competitors have advertising and lower prices.

This would have led the streaming platform to be considered a solution through subscription with ads.

Meanwhile, other services like HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+ continue to add new productions to their respective catalogs.

Therefore, we will have to wait to see how Netflix reacts to its strong competitors and how the aforementioned plan with ads will work.