His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, directed to host a thousand Palestinians suffering from cancer from the Gaza Strip of various age groups, to receive treatments and all types of health care they need in state hospitals… This is an embodiment of the UAE’s established humanitarian approach. To stand by our siblings and extend a helping hand to them in various circumstances.

This initiative comes within the continuous efforts undertaken by the UAE at various levels to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people and enhance the response to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions witnessed in the Strip. His Highness the President of the State had recently directed to host a thousand Palestinian children, also accompanied by their families, from the Gaza Strip to provide all types of medical and health care they need in hospitals in the UAE until they recover and return. His Highness also ordered the establishment of an integrated field hospital within the Gaza Strip within Operation “Gallant Knight 3” responds to the humanitarian needs of those affected in the Strip.