Deputy Zhurova: IOC and WADA are afraid that Russia will offer a different form of tournaments

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova responded to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who stated that Russia does not have the right to organize the Friendship Games. Her words lead “Paragraph”.

Zhurova drew attention to the fact that Russia intends to hold its own competitions, which are not an alternative to the Olympic Games. She emphasized that about a hundred countries showed up for the Friendship Games, which is a large audience. “The IOC and WADA are afraid that Russia will offer a different form of tournaments. Athletes are free to choose where they want to compete,” the deputy said.

On November 17, WADA stated that Russia does not have the right to organize the Friendship Games due to the lack of compliance status with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency. They opposed it and felt that it was necessary to draw attention to this event from an anti-doping point of view.

On November 15, it became known that the IOC recommended that National Olympic Committees (NOCs) ignore the Friendship Games in Russia. In their opinion, participation in competitions contradicts the sanctions imposed on Russian sports.

On October 19, the tournament was decided to be held by Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was noted that this decision was made in order to ensure guaranteed free access for Russian athletes and sports organizations to international sports activities. The tournament is expected to be held in Moscow and Yekaterinburg from September 15 to 29, 2024.