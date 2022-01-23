EFQ Sunday, 23 January 2022, 22:20



Huertas Motor has started the year 2022 with the launch of one of the most exclusive vehicles with personality: the Volkswagen Taigo. It is an SUV coupé that is committed to a unique design, making it a car with style, but also with character; made for hipsters.

Those interested in learning more about the new Volkswagen Taigo can request information at the Volkswagen Huertas Motor dealers located in Murcia and Cartagena, by visiting their facilities, where they are already on display.

Among the characteristics that distinguish it, its large boot, spacious and compact, stands out, which has a variable floor that allows the user to enjoy more space. Another of the singularities that define this model is its front, which has a light strip that runs from end to end and connects the two headlights, passing through the logo.

The Volkswagen Taigo Life 1.0 TSI 95CV ​​can be purchased for €251.64 per month – conditional on being financed with Volkswagen Finance, in 48 installments. Admission is 3,651 euros and a last installment of 13,578.96 euros would also be made. The NIR is 8.5%–. It should be noted that this offer also includes the Basic Credit Protection insurance and the Volkswagen Long Drive Standard maintenance plan.

State-of-the-art technology to enhance comfort



The new Volkswagen Taigo stands out for its technological endowment. Specifically, it has digital services such as We Connect, We Connect Plus and App-Connect, allowing the user to receive information in real time and helping to increase their comfort.

The speed, the state of the deposit, the music, the contacts of the calendar or the indications of the browser are some of the variables that are integrated in the digital screen. Likewise, the German brand has incorporated in this model the latest technology behind the wheel, accompanied by interior finishes of the highest quality.

In addition to an expressive design in all its aspects – the fog lights, for example, are integrated into the side of the bumper – another feature that differentiates this vehicle is its sporty appearance, which is reflected in the slope of the rear or taillights with continuous light.

Among the accessories that can be added to this model, is the panoramic sunroof, which would increase visibility, as well as the feeling of spaciousness and interior lighting.