Tigres defeated Pumas at the last minute in a match on day 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament. The UANL team, with goals from Nicolás López and André Pierre Gignac, was able to turn the score around. In this way the team led by Miguel Herrera added its first victory this season.
Despite the result, the royal cats left some doubts about their performance and will have to work hard for their next match. These are three hits and two mistakes made by Tigres in their 1-2 victory over the UNAM team:
Despite his seniority, André Pierre Gignac continues to be Tigres’ compass on the pitch. The French striker had barely touched the ball in the match, but in a couple of moves he helped his team to victory. In the first case, APG masterfully finished off a Luis Quiñones service inside the box. Despite the awkwardness of the shot, the attacker crashed his header into the post. Nicolás López appeared to send the rebound to the back of the net. In added time, Gignac disputed a ball with Juan José Miguel and the debutant committed a penalty. The European striker defined from the eleven steps to get the final 1-2.
Nicolás López, scorer for the UANL team during the Grita México 2021 tournament, broke his goalless streak against Universidad Nacional. ‘El Diente’ had recorded his last goal on November 7, 2021, when he scored a brace against FC Juárez. However, the Uruguayan striker went blank during the four games he played in the league of that championship and had not been able to score in his first minutes in Clausura 2022 either.
Luis Quiñones, Juan Pablo Vigón and Raymundo Fulgencio showed their desire to play more minutes and fight for the title. These three elements came in as a shock and were important for Tigres to achieve the comeback against Pumas.
The defense of the UANL team continues to be the most fragile area that the club has. The center back made up of Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro and Jesús Angulo looked very fragile during the first 45 minutes. Pumas, if they had had a better aim and if Nahuel Guzmán had not had such wise interventions, they could have taken a greater advantage. With the arrival of Igor Lichnovsky, the defense will be stronger.
Florian Thauvin and Sebastián Córdova, Tigres’ two bomb signings in the last couple of tournaments, are out of form and level. Neither of these two players has lived up to expectations and their current performance is far from guaranteeing them a starting job. Thauvin and Córdova must redouble their efforts because players like Quiñones and Vigón, with their performances from the bench, threaten to take away their place in the starting eleven.
