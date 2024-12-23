The judge orders the Civil Guard to identify whether the cell phones and cards seized from the attorney general are the ones he used

Judge Ángel Hurtado has ordered the Civil Guard to identify who owns the mobile phones and cards they contained and which were seized during the search of the office of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz. Hurtado dictates this order after the Central Operational Unit informed him in a report that it had found “zero messages” from any messaging service on García Ortiz’s cell phone on the dates in which the Supreme Court is investigating him for an alleged crime of revelation of secrets.

Specifically, the judge asks the UCO to provide him with the “phone numbers and associated IMSI/IMEI of the cards” that were seized, as well as the ownership associated with these phone numbers. By crossing the IMSI and IMEI data, for example, you can know if a card has been used in a certain phone, even if it is already outside that device.

In a one-paragraph order, the judge warns that he takes this measure “in view of the result obtained after the expert report” of the attorney general’s mobile phone, which has not allowed him to be linked to the leak of an email about the offer that the lawyer for Alberto González Amador, partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, asked the Prosecutor’s Office to reach an agreement that would allow him to avoid jail and recognize two crimes of tax fraud.

Some information indicated that the State Attorney General’s cell phone did not have any messages saved because he had complied with an internal instruction from the Prosecutor’s Office that requires him to hand over his terminal from time to time so that it does not contain information related to his position and that it could be in danger. .

The UCO report explained that on García Ortiz’s phone there are “zero messages belonging to any type of instant messaging application in the period analyzed”, that is, between March 8 and 14 of this year. Judge Hurtado sent the Central Operational Unit of the Civil Guard to the attorney general’s office at the end of October on Fortuny Street in Madrid. The objective was to collect all his emails and WhatsApp messages to look for clues as to whether he participated, in some way, in the leak of the emails that Alberto González Amador exchanged with the Prosecutor’s Office in February seeking an agreement in his case of double tax fraud.