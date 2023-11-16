Thursday, November 16, 2023, 16:09



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have killed the Hamas jihadist who kidnapped the young German woman Shani Louk and humiliated her while carrying the young woman’s badly injured body in the back of a van. The young woman, kidnapped at the Nova festival on October 7, was shot in the back of the head by Palestinian terrorists and then beheaded, according to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The death of the jihadist who paraded with the dying body of Shani Louk has been reported in recent hours by an Israeli rabbi who recently spoke with Ricarda, the mother of the murdered young woman. According to this religious, the IDF recently contacted the young woman’s mother to inform them that they had killed the “monster” that she was taking to Shani Louk. In the images released by Hamas members themselves, a person wearing a green T-shirt and a grenade launcher can be seen placing his legs on the young woman’s twisted body while she shouts ‘Allah Akbar’. Her name has not been revealed and it is assumed that her death took place during the clashes in recent days in Gaza.