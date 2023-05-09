Mercedes and that tryst with Newey

He is the main architect of Red Bull’s victories and Milton Keynes’ domination of Formula 1. Adrian Newey he has been the most searched man in recent months, and before agreeing on the renewal he was contacted by those who wanted this domain and still want to stop it. The ingenious British designer would have been called for a ride in Mercedes which would certainly have been sensational.

The German newspaper reported the news F1-Insider, according to which the offer from Mercedes to Newey would have arrived shortly before the announcement of the renewal of the British contract with Red Bull. A former Red Bull employee, now one of Toto Wolff’s personal assistants, would have contacted him.

Newey and Marko’s answers

Newey, while appreciating the interest, however rejected the offer, preferring to sign with Red Bull for another year. The Briton has not publicly commented on Mercedes’ attempt to steal him from Red Bull, and probably never will. So Helmut thought about it Markowith his usual provocative style, throwing a jab at his rivals: “It seems that Wolff doesn’t have the confidence in his men to be able to fix the problems with his machine“.

The changes at Mercedes

Perhaps Marko forgets that Red Bull itself has shopped several times at Mercedes, snatching several prominent engineers from rivals. It is logical, however, that Mercedes has at least tried to strike up a negotiation, without even hiding it too much from Red Bull, also to make it clear to their rivals that they are moving and are ready to do anything to get out of the quicksand. Having received Newey’s no, Mercedes has once again entrusted the technical direction to James Allison, while Mike Elliott will work a lot in the future.