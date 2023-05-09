













Soiree of the Year 3: Amouranth could miss his match due to Twitch ban | EarthGamer

Just earlier this month, Amouranth received a ban on Twitch. Although this was lifted just a day later, the streamer has not uploaded content since then.. Which has caused some to speculate that it will be lost The Evening of Year 3.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Amouranth has received a temporary ban. Due to the nature of its content, it has been seen many times on the bad side of the platform. Unfortunately, a ban means you also won’t be able to appear on any other Twitch channel while you’re banned.

Given that The Evening of Year 3 will be broadcast through Ibai Llanos’s Twitch, there could be some complications. Perhaps the streamer decided not to make content at this time, precisely so as not to anger the moderators of the platform.

What is The Evening of Year 3?

The Evening of Year 3 is the third time that this event organized by the streamer Ibai Llanos has been held. It is a series of boxing matches, where the fighters are very popular streamers. In this edition, in addition to the Amouranth fight, another of the most striking is that of Germán Garmendia vs. Coscu.

Source: Ibai

The event will be broadcast through Ibai’s Twitch channel on July 1. Although most of the fighters have already been announced, Ibai promises some surprises at the event. So if you are interested, do not forget to connect that day. Have you seen the previous editions?

