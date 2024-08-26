The grand opera at the Verona Arena – Nabucco: previews, orchestra and streaming

This evening, Monday 26 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3, La grande opera returns to the Verona Arena with Nabucco. Luca Zingaretti, who, with his extraordinary participation, accompanies viewers inside Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece, will highlight some key moments of the opera. But let’s see all the information in detail together

Previews and orchestra

The staging and costumes are by director Arnaud Bernard who brings “Nabucco” back to the heart of our Risorgimento. On the podium of the Orchestra and Chorus of the Fondazione Arena di Verona, Daniel Oren; chorus master, Ulisse Trabacchin. Among the performers, Sebastian Catana (Nabucco), Ewa Płonka (Abigaille), Francesca Di Sauro (Fenena) and Abramo Rosalen (Zaccaria), Samuele Simoncini (Ismaele). The television direction is by Fabrizio Guttuso Alaimo.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch La grande opera all’Arena di Verona – Nabucco live on TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – August 26, 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform RaiPlay.it.