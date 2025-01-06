If the Golden Globes have had a purpose this year, it has been to strongly highlight three productions: the television series “Shōgun”and the movies “Emilia Perez” and “The Brutalist”. These three very different stories—feudalism in Japan, a transsexual Mexican drug trafficker, and a Hungarian exile in the United States—have dominated the gala.

“Shōgun”, based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell, won four notable awards: best drama seriesbest actor in a drama series for Hiroyuki Sanadabest actress for Anna Sawaiand best supporting actor on television for Tadanobu Asano.

Set in feudal Japan in the 1600s and with dialogue in Japanese, the series is an exploration of power, loyalty and survival. It is broadcast in Spain through Disney+ after its premiere on FX and Hulu in the US.

The French film in Spanish “Emilia Pérez”, the improbable musical story of a drug trafficker who changes sex, swept the awards for best foreign language film and best comedy. This is a bet by the fashion house Yves Saint Laurent, which has already produced a short film by Pedro Almodóvar and is now triumphing with that feature film. That film also wins in the categories of best song, for the song “El mal”, and supporting actress, Zoe Saldaña, of Dominican roots.









The Spanish actress Karla Sofía Gascón, originally from Alcobendas and recognized for her career in Mexico, was in charge of closing the ceremony. As the protagonist of Emilia Pérez, and the one who gives her name to the film, she took the floor thanks to the gesture of the director, who gave her the microphone. With visible emotion, the first transsexual woman nominated for a Golden Globe in a leading role concluded by saying: “The light always triumphs over the darkness.”

In the dramatic field, “The Brutalist” was awarded as best dramatic filmwhile its director, Brady Corbetand its protagonist, Adrian Brodywere also awarded.

The film, an epic three-and-a-half-hour tale about a Hungarian architect who flees to the US after World War II, celebrates the fight for artistic innovation in the face of adversity. During his speech, Corbet, the director, expressed the importance of maintaining creative integrity, stating decisively: “The final cut must be the director’s,” hinting at the difficulties faced with distributors.

These recognitions were not exempt from some disappointment, especially for the Spanish. Almodóvar, who debuted in English with “The Room Next Door,” generated high expectations that did not translate into awards. Although Tilda Swinton was nominated for best actress, she lost to the Brazilian Fernanda Torres, who made history with her role in “I’m still here”becoming the third Brazilian nominated after Sonia Braga and Fernanda Montenegro, her mother, in 1999 for “Brazilian Central Station.” Torres also beat figures like Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and the unexpected Pamela Anderson, whose role as a fading Las Vegas showgirl has surprised critics.

In the category of best comedy actress or musical, Demi Mooreat 62 years old, lived a memorable moment when he received his first award for “The Substance”, a risky humorous horror project directed by Coralie Fargeat. Moore, visibly emotional, confessed to having lost hope of being recognized in her career, describing herself as “a popcorn movie actress.” His transformation and success at this stage mark a turning point in his career, at an unusual age for this.

On the other hand, Colin Farrell cemented his legacy at the Globes by winning best actor in a limited series for her performance in “The Penguin”, while Jodie Foster won her fifth Golden Globe for her role in “True Detective: Night Country”, set in Alaska and filmed in Iceland. Foster dedicated her award to the indigenous communities that contributed their stories to the project, in a ceremony where there were no shortage of humorous moments, such as Colombian Sofía Vergara’s joke when remembering Foster’s victory at the Emmys the previous year: “That’s it!” “Okay, give me one!” he shouted.

In the Cinematographic and Box Office Achievement section, “Wicked”a modern adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz”, beat giants such as “Inside Out 2” and “Deadpool & Wolverine”, consolidating itself as one of the most viewed films in 2024 with a domestic gross of $432.9 million .

The Golden Globes, after years of scandals and criticism, seem to be finding a direction again. These awards had gone through their most serious crisis during the pandemic, marked by a series of scandals that questioned the legitimacy and ethics of the now-defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which awarded them.

In 2021, an investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the organization lacked black members among its 87 members. Added to this were accusations of unethical practices, such as accepting gifts and study trips, as well as controversial decisions in the nominations, such as awarding the series “Emily in Paris.”

The final blow came in 2022, when the NBC network canceled the awards broadcast. The ceremony was reduced to a private event with no audience or media coverage. In 2023, the awards returned after a series of profound changes to its structure. Now more people vote, all over the world, there is a code of ethics and there has been an attempt to imitate the Oscars more, but with a greater television base.