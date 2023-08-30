The Cabinet of Ministers of Germany refused to comment on new data on the explosions of Nord Stream

The German government does not comment on the Der Spiegel investigation, which reported that German investigators were confident that Ukraine was involved in the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. So the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers reacted to the request of Lenta.ru to comment on the publication.

The interlocutor of the publication explained the refusal to comment by the fact that the investigation of explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines is mainly conducted by the German Attorney General in Karlsruhe.

Earlier, Der Spiegel, together with the ZDF television channel, published an investigation from which it follows that German investigators are increasingly inclined to blame Ukraine for sabotage. According to the publications, one of the suspects is a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and all participants in the sabotage reported directly to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Moreover, back in the summer of 2022, Dutch intelligence warned colleagues from Germany about the impending attack, down to the general details of the plans. However, this data has not been passed on to the police, the navy or the counterterrorism centres, according to Der Spiegel.