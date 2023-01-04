Whereas the nintendoswitch hit the market in 2017, many wonder what will be the next step for the company in the console market. Thus, one analyst has pointed out that we will not see any new hardware in 2023but this would change next year.

During a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Piers Harding-Rolls, research director at Ampere Analysis, predicted that Nintendo’s next console won’t arrive this year. Instead, It will be until 2024 that we see new hardware from the company. This was what he commented:

“I don’t expect a next-generation Nintendo console in 2023: we have 2024 in our forecasts.”

With this, the analyst expects that Tears of the Kingdom managed to sell a large number of consoles during its launch, something that would make sense considering the recent special edition OLED Switch that was leaked. However, Nintendo has not issued any statement about its future in the hardware market.

Let’s remember that previous reports ensure that the Switch Pro has been cancelled. In this way, if in 2024 we see some type of new hardware, it would be the successor of this console. Thus, there is a possibility that this year we will see several reports, rumors and leaks about Nintendo’s next step.

On related issues, these would be Nintendo’s plans after the launch of Tears of the Kingdom. Similarly, several Zelda Amiibo will be re-released.

Editor’s Note:

Considering we’re entering the Switch’s sixth year on the market, it’s no surprise that many are already considering it’s time to move on to a new console. However, considering that the life of a console is approximately eight years, perhaps the existence of the successor to the Switch will be announced in 2024, and until 2025 it would reach our hands.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz