Genoa – Waiting to understand whether or not he will be able to convince Ndombele – the player would like a team engaged in European cups – Genoa has made sure Berkan Kutlu, 25 years old coming out of Galatasaray. Left-footed midfielder, Kutlu, who the rossoblù club had been following for some time, can cover more areas of the midfield: in his career he has also been an attacking midfielder even if he usually plays from central midfield.

Born Monthey, in Switzerland, Kutlu he made his top-flight debut for Sion before moving to Turkey where he played for Alanyaspor and Galatasaray. With the Istanbul team he played 84 games, scoring one goal and 5 assists.

The player is about to join Genoa on loan with the right to buy. In the next few hours, the footballer will be in the city for medical visits and signing.