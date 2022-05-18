Wonder Woman, the famous DC Comics character played in the movies by Gal Gadot, had her own Peruvian version and was created by Stan Lee in the comic series “Just Imagine.” She was born there Mary Mendozaa woman who would get her powers in Cuzco and that he would borrow the famous legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo.

Who is this mysterious character about? In the next note, we tell you about the origins and powers of him.

Origins of Maria Mendoza

The story of María Mendoza begins when she was just a newborn baby in the Peruvian Andes. After her delivery, her parents returned home, but they were robbed by criminals.

Peruvian Wonder Woman Maria Mendoza. Photo: DC Comics

In the altercation, Maria’s mother is shot to death. The local police are no help, as they too are corrupt. They even ask the little girl’s father for money.

Years later, little Mendoza became a beautiful woman, who was absorbed by Peruvian legends and archeology in rural areas, specifically in Cusco.

The villain of Peruvian Wonder Woman

This is how he runs into Armando Guitez, a rich man who leads a corrupt organization that is in charge of illegally excavating the ruins of the city.

Armando Guitez Wonder Woman. Photo: DC Comics

And this brings us to Legend of Manco Cápac and Mama Ocllo which explains that the Inca buried a golden cane in the Cusco valley.

This was the reason why Guitez dedicated himself to these excavations, since he firmly believed that said object had magical power and that there could be more.

Armando Guitez Wonder Woman. Photo: DC Comics

During an altercation, Armando kills María’s father and, after obtaining several interesting runes, obtains the powers of a monstrous and strong dragon-like being.

The powers of Maria Mendoza

Drawn by a light in the midst of the ruins, María manages to find the golden cane of Manco Cápac the only object that Armando Guitez was missing

Peruvian Wonder Woman Maria Mendoza. Photo: DC Comics

That is how gets her powers from Wonder Woman . His glowing golden staff grants him the powers of the sun god and gives him superhuman strength, as well as the ability to fly.

Said object, which can change form to become another combat weapon, also allows him to fire blasts of light and use powerful ancient sorcery.

Peruvian Wonder Woman Maria Mendoza. Photo: DC Comics

And it is with these powers that he manages to defeat Guitez, impaling him on the top of a church and destroying him with lightning.