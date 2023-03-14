The United States and its satellites are trying to create hotbeds of tension for geopolitical confrontation with Russia in Moldova and Georgia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday, March 14.

According to him, the Russian side is concerned about the situation in Georgia and Moldova, since these countries are located far from America, which is trying to dictate the rules.

“These are our neighbors, and we see that the United States with its satellites are working to create more and more hotbeds of tension along our borders and <...> arrange some kind of geopolitical competition in these zones,” Grushko quotes TASS.

At the same time, the diplomat stressed that the events in these countries demonstrate the neo-colonial attitude of Western states. Western countries, he said, proceed from the fact that only they have the right to dictate what to do.

The day before, March 13, ex-US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that the States want to open a second front in Georgia against the Russian side. Ritter noted that Washington is fully prepared to allow Georgian citizens to die for their cause in pursuit of US geopolitical ambitions, but he himself will never sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to protect Georgia.

Before that, on March 12, the head of the Georgian government, Irakli Garibashvili, warned that as long as the Georgian Dream party was in power, they would not allow a second front for Ukraine there. The politician also pointed out that Ukraine purposefully sent former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili home to destabilize the situation in the country and draw it into the Ukrainian conflict.

In turn, the vice-speaker of the country’s parliament, Georgy Volsky, said that a certain group of Saakashvili’s supporters had come from Ukraine to push the youth towards revolution.

On March 7 and 8, large-scale protests took place in Tbilisi after the adoption by the country’s parliament in the first reading of the draft law “On the transparency of foreign influence.” The document envisaged the creation of a register of non-governmental organizations and media receiving foreign funding. On March 9, the unrest continued.

As a result, the ruling Georgian Dream party and the Power of the People party made a joint statement saying that the bill had been withdrawn from the parliament.