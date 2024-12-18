Investigations advance in the Koldo case and yesterday it was the turn of the one who gives its name to the plot, Koldo Garciawho appeared before the Supreme Court to answer the judge’s questions. Barely a day has passed, practically 24 hours, and the former advisor to the former Minister of Transportation José Luis Ábalos has sat down in front of Risto Mejide to participate in an interview that may be more of an interrogation than a journalistic format. It has been this noon in ‘Everything is a lie‘ (Cuatro), a face to face that leaves several anthological zascas to remember, from Risto to Koldo.

The selection of these responses and forceful comments that the presenter has given to the interviewee It is not an easy thing, because for more than an hour there have been constant comings and goings of questions and answers from both sides. Risto has flaunted his irony and wit and has left memorable phrases, such as when Koldo García reiterated his defense and stated that the UCO report “has errors.” Given this, Mejide blurted out: “Do you understand that we created the UCO before you?”

García, who seemed nervous, has been avoiding one question and comment after another and has had a hard time getting on with the host of ‘Everything is a lie‘. “Treat me about you!” he told her over and over again. Another of the zascas that will surely remain in the memory are those referring to the 24,000 euros that were found in the search of the interviewee’s house. This amount, which attributed this amount, in part, to the income from the tourist apartments that the family has and that they collected “without transfer, but in hand”, oscillated up and down. In fact, Koldo said that “there were 10,000 euros that he did not know were there,” and it is at this point that Risto Mejide told him: “it seems like a lot to me, even if it is 14,000 euros.”

The assets of the investigated person have also given a lot to talk about in the interview. The presenter pointed out that “it shocks him a lot that you have a net worth of a million and a half, you constantly leave money to people… and all this with a payroll of 6,000 euros.” “This is what the Civil Guard», resolves Koldo, and here has arrived the third zasca that has stood out in the afternoon: «Until you prove me otherwise, I am going to believe the Civil Guard.»









The rental of Ábalos’ ex

The fourth arrived minutes later, in line with both the issue of assets and the fact that Risto Mejide commented to him about the apartment that Koldo paid to the former partner of Ábalosto Jessica. “Why are you paying for the apartment to José Luis’s partner?” Mejide shoots. “I think that’s a person’s private life,” Garcia returns, and this is where once again the host of the program has left the person in front of him almost speechless: “Let’s see, I don’t get involved and I don’t care who he sleeps with.” Ábalos, but you are paying for the apartment to your former partner, that is not private life. “Not there.”

Another of the hot spots It was from this face to face that he began to ask him about Aldamawhen she met him, since when they have had a relationship and Koldo García has wanted to say that “he lies about almost everything.” “Is there nothing I haven’t lied about?” Risto told him. «Well, when he talked to me and asked for a meeting. Let’s see. “Don’t be nervous,” he replied, and here came another of Mejide’s counterattacks, another of the anthological zascas of the interview: “The one who has to be nervous is you.” Koldo confessed that yes, but that he was calmer now, that he had to be in front of someone like him. “Don’t play ball with me because I don’t like it,” the presenter of ‘Everything is a Lie’ has finished shooting him.

The meeting has given a lot. When it came time to respond to the interviews of two journalists who were on set, Javier Chicote, from ABC, and Jorge CalabrésKoldo has refused to continue and it is there that Risto has shown himself angry and has passed sentence: “It seems disrespectful to me.”