One week after the start of GH Duo 3the spectators were able to experience the first expulsion of one of the contestants. Ana Herminia, Vanessa and Álex Ghita They were the three contestants on the tightrope after the salvation of Javier and Romina Malaspina.

The first nominee to be saved was Ana Herminia, Ángel Cristo’s wife, just after the program clarified her confrontation with Javier. Álex and Vanessa faced each other in a duel. “I’m calm, relaxed, it will be for the sport,” said the coach.

“I think I can be a little more exposed because I come from a reality very recent –GH 19-, but I’m calm if I leave,” said the orchestra singer, who was one of the first expelled in the previous edition.

After showing the blind percentages, which marked 74% compared to 26% of the votes, Carlos Sobera announced the name of the first expelled from GH Duo 3: “The audience has decided that it must leave the house… Vanessa!“.

In contrast to the first time she was expelled in her edition, Vanessa was calm and did not drag her husband Javier with her, so the singing couple was separated. “I think that It will benefit him that he is not I’m there, I love it very much,” she said excitedly.

