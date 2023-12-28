The far-right Javier Milei sent this Wednesday to Congress a bill with almost 700 articles that fundamentally change a good part of the political, social and economic structure of Argentina. The omnibus law, As it is called due to its extension and variety of topics, it involves the transfer to the Executive Branch of broad legislative powers in economic, financial, pension, fiscal, health and even electoral matters. The project, which will be discussed in extraordinary sessions by Congress, also includes a toughening of sanctions against social protest. Milei intends that any “intentional and temporary congregation of three or more people” be considered a demonstration punishable by up to six years in prison if it impedes free movement or the provision of public services.

The text sent to Congress warns that any demonstration must be notified in advance and the Ministry of Security may oppose or propose changes; In addition, social organizers must declare who is responsible for the calls to facilitate their identification in case they deserve criminal sanctions. The project gives form to law to the anti-protest protocol that the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, signed two weeks ago.

Added to the bill sent to Congress this Wednesday are other measures that have increased social discontent during the first three weeks in the Casa Rosada. First, it was the decalogue of economic measures announced by the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, who devalued the currency by 50% and announced the elimination of subsidies for transportation and energy starting in January, among other measures. This week, the Government also terminated by decree the contracts of at least 5,000 state employees, after the signing of a decree with hundreds of reforms that, according to the Executive's reading, did not need to go through Congress.

In the list of reforms proposed by the legislative project, pompously called “Law of bases and starting points for the freedom of Argentines”, is the power of the Executive to privatize fifty public companies, the end of primary elections partisans and a restructuring of the Chamber of Deputies that makes it easier to add deputies to second and third electoral forces, which is currently the Government party, La Libertad Avanza. The law, if approved, advances all types of issues. Free public universities, for example, may charge foreign students for their training; It also promotes laundering of large fortunes that have been evading taxes for years.

Union protests

“Set the date! “Set the date!” was heard this Wednesday in the center of Buenos Aires during the rally called by the General Confederation of Workers (CGT) against the first measures of the Government of far-right Javier Milei. The demand was directed at the labor union, whom the protesters demanded to call a general strike in rejection of the decree of necessity and urgency that the president imposed with more than 300 reforms that dismantle the Argentine State. Hours later, the Government presented a bill with almost 700 articles that introduce profound changes to the legislation and social discontent has continued to grow. The confederal central committee of the CGT will meet this Thursday to evaluate the next steps against the far-right reforms. On the table is the possibility of going on strike.

People demonstrate in the center of Buenos Aires. Amanda Cotrim

This Wednesday's rally passed without incident until noon. The CGT had requested permission to demonstrate, according to the Government, which welcomed the fact that the center requested authorization to protest. The concentration was contained within the limits of Plaza Lavalle, in the center of Buenos Aires, by a strong operation deployed by Minister Bullrich. It was inevitable, however, that attendees would hit the pavement due to the size of the gathering. During the deconcentration of the protest there was tension between a small group of protesters and the Police, who detained at least six people; In addition, an agent was injured by a bus.

“The level of conflict is growing”

The main labor confederations in the country, the CGT and the Central Workers of Argentina (CTA), will meet to continue defining the next steps. Trade unionists consider that they have three paths to confront the Government's measures: Justice, Congress and the streets. After the latest announcements from the Government, the call for a strike seems closer. Rodolfo Aguiar, national secretary of the Association of State Workers, which is part of the CTA, believes that it is “a positive fact” to have seen “the square overflowing” this Wednesday. “The level of conflict is growing and the conditions for a general strike are set,” the union leader assured EL PAÍS.

Protesters in the square in front of the Palace of Justice in Buenos Aires, this December 27. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Aguiar, however, has called on workers to “be patient” about the call for a general strike. The unions are “measuring the thermometer,” according to organizational sources told this newspaper, and defining their strategies prudently. “The workers expect their representatives to be able to join forces and we hope that the central leaders rise to the occasion,” urged Aguiar, who pointed out that “time is on Milei's side” because the decree requiring urgency imposed by the far-right comes into force this Friday. The reform package can be stopped in Congress or in Justice, but until that happens the measures will be laws.

For leftist parties and movements, however, the call for a general strike is pressing. This Wednesday they supported the demonstration, but from another place in the square, in an independent column. There, the signs raised by the protesters called for a “national and active strike.” “We came to demand the national strike and the plan of struggle, which corresponds to the seriousness of the situation,” said Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the Polo Obrero, during the rally. For Guillermo Kane, legislator and leader of the Partido Obrero, the march was nothing more than “symbolic.” “We need fundamental action,” demanded the politician. “The CGT, which has not carried out a strike in four years, has not been playing a role in active defense of the workers,” said the legislator.

In the next few hours, the steps that unions will take will begin to be known. The union leaders announced that they will try to move forward “with the highest levels of unity possible.” Different organizations, movements and political parties have already warned that they will continue to mobilize against measures that they consider a “subjugation” of their rights. Not only in the streets. In recent weeks, different sectors – organized and self-convened neighbors – have organized assemblies throughout the country, cacerolazos and popular pots to offer food to people who need it. The far-right government faces a long season of mobilizations and popular resistance, but it is also confident in the support that the polls gave it.

