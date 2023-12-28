The main products with which Russians associate the New Year are Olivier (24%), tangerines (22%) and caviar (20%), the insurance companies Rosgosstrakh Life and Rosgosstrakh found out during a survey (the results are available “Izvestia”). But not all respondents can enjoy traditional New Year's dishes: every fifth respondent said that they suffer from food allergies.

At the same time, half of the respondents suffering from allergies said that, even knowing about the possible consequences, they allow themselves to eat all the dishes on New Year’s Eve, since the holiday is only once a year (51%), only 36% limit themselves to “dangerous” food, and 13% take antihistamines to avoid health problems. Interestingly, even outside of holidays, the usual eating behavior of Russians suffering from food allergies is practically the same.

In addition to intolerance to certain foods, Russians also noted that they were allergic to flowers or pollen (20%), animals or insects (15%), dust (12%) and certain types of medications (11%).

For the majority of respondents, allergies interfere with their lives (80%): 23% said that they do not like the body’s reaction, the same number feel constant discomfort, 20% suffer from the need to constantly monitor their diet, and 14% are tired of giving up a lot and taking medications.

About half of the respondents suffering from allergies (47%) learned about their problem by accident, when unexpected symptoms appeared. Every fourth person (27%) was told about the allergy by their parents, since they developed it in infancy, and 18% learned their diagnosis from a doctor after testing. Only 8% of Russians took a genetic test, which revealed a predisposition to allergies. At the same time, half of the respondents (51.5%) do not know about the possibility of obtaining information about a predisposition to allergic reactions to food products using a genetic test; 23% of them learned about this thanks to a survey. Of those who know (43%) about a genetic test, the majority (32%) have already taken it.

“Allergies manifest themselves differently in everyone and can even be life-threatening, for example, with the development of angioedema. Sometimes an allergy may not show significant symptoms, but lead to serious illness. For example, a person may eat lactose-containing foods that the body does not digest well, which can lead to gastrointestinal diseases. Therefore, it is better to find out about your predisposition to this disease in advance in order to be prepared for a possible reaction of the body and prevent the consequences,” said Gulnara Orlova, head of the department for development of insurance products and services of IC Rosgosstrakh Life.

The day before, from a study by Odnoklassniki and Lady Mail.ru (VK project), it became known which dish Russians consider the most favorite on the New Year's table, and what, on the contrary, they are tired of cooking and eating on the eve of the holiday. Among the traditional New Year's dishes, Russians were most tired of the Olivier salad: 16% of respondents chose it. Another 13% voted for crab salad, 7% for herring under a fur coat, 6% for chicken with potatoes in the oven, 6% for sandwiches with sprats. About a third (34%) of respondents noted that they were not tired of eating a single New Year's dish.