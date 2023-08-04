The Public Prosecution ordered the referral of a human doctor and an administrative supervisor who works in his clinic, and a woman with whom he has a customary marriage, to the Criminal Court, after its investigations with them concluded that they were charged with the felony of intentionally killing a human doctor, with premeditation, associated with the crimes of his kidnapping by fraud, theft by coercion, and his detention without right. , and physically torturing him before the killing, motivated by their desire to seize his money after the accused doctor instructed them to do so, because he knew the victim and his knowledge of his wealth.

The Public Prosecution said in a statement published on its official Facebook page that its investigations concluded that the first and second defendants had killed the victim doctor, who was in a fellowship relationship with the first accused, intentionally and premeditatedly, while the third accused participated with them in committing the crime by agreement and assistance. Where the two killers prepared a grave for him in the clinic of the accused doctor, and prepared in it medical drugs that were provided by the third accused for them to inject the victim with until death.

The statement added: “The defendants lured the victim at first to an apartment they rented, where the accused called the victim and made him believe that her mother needed him to sign a home medical examination on her due to her age and weakness, so he responded to her claim, and he met, as agreed with him, the second accused who pretended to transfer him to where the patient lives, so he lured him with that. By circumventing the aforementioned residential unit, in which the accused doctor was lurking in. After the victim’s arrival there, the two defendants prepared him and the accused doctor injected him with an anesthetic drug, then assaulted him with an electric shock and stole his mobile phone from him by coercion, a sum of cash he had with him, and his credit cards.

And the statement continued: “The two defendants then brought a portable chair, where they pretended, after the victim was unconscious, of his illness and transferred him to the clinic containing the grave that they had previously dug, so they threw him after they tied his movement with a handcuff, blindfolded him, and gagged him, then we injected him with additional doses.” From narcotic drugs, they cut off his life in order to kill him, until they took his life and covered his body with dirt.”

According to the statement, “the Public Prosecution established evidence for the three defendants, from the testimony of thirteen witnesses, as well as the defendants’ detailed statements in the investigations, which detailed how they committed the crime, planned, prepared and executed it, and the defendants also moved to film their simulations of these details at the crime scene before the Public Prosecution.” .

The Public Prosecution indicated that it had returned to the evidence of the surveillance cameras recordings surrounding the crime scene, which monitored the incident of luring the victim to the housing unit and then transferring him to the clinic, as well as what was proven by the autopsy report issued by the Forensic Medicine Authority, and what was proven by examining the content of the defendants’ phones in terms of digital evidence. .

The statement concluded by saying: “The Monitoring Unit in the Office of the Public Prosecutor is following up on the confusion on social media about the case and the evidence it contains, as it considered that its promoters intend behind it to change and falsify facts and try to underestimate what the investigations concluded, as well as falsely claiming things that have no purpose behind them. Other than disturbing public peace and destabilizing society’s confidence in the concerned investigation authorities, stressing that this constitutes criminal offenses, and the Public Prosecution Office will decisively deal with the perpetrators, with the procedures authorized by the law.