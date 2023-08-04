Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/03/2023 – 22:03 Share

An 18-year-old boy was arrested this Thursday, the 3rd, suspected of killing a 62-year-old woman and burying her body in the garden of her house, in Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo. Leonardo Silva was arrested in the municipality of Frutal, in Minas Gerais. He was identified based on surveillance camera footage from his own home and nearby streets.

According to the Civil Police, the boy lived in the back of the victim’s house, Nilza Maria Aparecida Costa Pingoud. He would have presented himself as a transvestite and was welcomed by the woman, who lived alone. The cause of death is still being investigated, but police believe she was asphyxiated in her sleep.

To get rid of the body, the attacker buried her in the garden. He fled with the victim’s cell phone and money. The device was used to make financial transactions in Nilza’s bank accounts when she was already dead.

After being identified, the suspect was arrested. Police located the suspect at a fuel station in Frutal. He was arrested without facing resistance.

Taken to the Frutal Civil Police station, he allegedly confessed to the crime informally to the police. At the end of the afternoon, the suspect was transferred to Barretos, where he would give official testimony.

According to the delegate Rafael Faria Domingos, responsible for the case, everything indicates that the suspect acted alone, out of ambition, and may have premeditated the crime. He got passwords and used the victim’s money to buy a motorcycle, which was seized by the police. The suspect will answer for the crime of robbery – robbery followed by death.

Nilza Maria Aparecida Pingoud has lived alone in her house in the Los Angeles neighborhood since she became a widow about four years ago. Neighbors were surprised that she hadn’t left the house for almost a week and warned the police. As the house was closed, investigators used a ladder to jump over the wall and saw that the garden was disturbed. The body was found.

Until the end of the afternoon of this Thursday, the suspect did not have a named defender. As soon as the defense is constituted, the report will hear the version presented by him.