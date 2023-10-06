The United States Department of State announced the opening of the call for the Diversity Visa Program for Immigrantsalso known as the “Visa Lottery” or “Green Card Lottery”, for the year 2025.

This program, which is repeated annually, offers the opportunity for permanent residence in the United States to around 55,000 people from countries with low levels of migration to the United States.

The Diversity Visa Program operates under a specific mechanism: people from countries that have registered low levels of migration to the United States can submit their applications during a designated period each year, according to information from CNN.

Some foreigners can apply for the DV-2025 visa to travel to the United States.

Most of the beneficiaries of this lottery reside outside of the United States, although some are already legally in the country with other types of visas.

An important restriction established by law is thatCountries that have had more than 50,000 native-born immigrants to the United States in the last five years are not considered eligible for this program.

Additionally, visas are distributed by geographic regions, including Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania, South America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Immigrant families cross into the United States from Mexico to request asylum.

The administration of the program falls on the Department of State, and although those selected are chosen randomly, They must meet the safety and eligibility standards that apply to all immigrants.

Registration for the 2025 program is already underway, having started on October 4 and will be available until November 7.

Applications must be submitted exclusively through the official website of the Department of State.

It is important to note that the application process is free, although those selected must pay a corresponding fee before undergoing a consular interview.

The visa may be rejected due to lack of required documents or falsified documents.

Citizens of these countries can apply

-Antigua and Barbuda

-Argentina

-Barbados

-Belize

-Bolivia

-Chili

-Costa Rica

-Cuba

-Dominica

-Ecuador

-Grenade

-Guatemala

-Guyana

-Nicaragua

-Panama

-Paraguay

-Peru

-Saint Kitts and Nevis

-St. Lucia

-St. Vincent and the Grenadines

-Surinam

-Trinidad and Tobago

-Uruguay

Countries that will not be able to apply

-Bangladesh

-Brazil

-Canada

-China (including Hong Kong)

-Colombia

-Dominican Republic

-The Savior

-Haiti

-Honduras

-India

-Jamaica

-Mexico

-Nigeria

-Pakistan

-Philippines

-South Korea

-United Kingdom (Except citizens of Northern Ireland and its dependent territories)

-Venezuela

-Vietnam

Once the forms are completed, It is essential to retain the unique confirmation number and the registration confirmation pageas these are necessary to check the status of the request.

Eligibility to participate in the Diversity Visa Program is based on the applicants’ country of origin. Only those who come from nations with fewer than 50,000 native-born immigrants to the United States in the past five years are considered eligible.

Additionally, if one spouse is from an eligible country, both can apply as long as they meet the eligibility requirements. and the visas are issued simultaneously.

Eligibility criteria include, but are not limited to, possession of at least a high school education or its equivalent, or having worked in a job requiring at least two years of training or experience within five years prior to the date of application.

Applicants must be admissible to the United States and are subject to a personal interview.

This program offers an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a legal path to settling in the United States. and, eventually, explore the possibility of becoming citizens of the country.

Although the selection is made randomly, The application process involves meeting rigorous eligibility and security standards.

