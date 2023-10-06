At this time, Demon Slayer could be classified as one of the most successful anime products, since its fame has not only been limited to Japan and in places like latam it is becoming more trendy than One Piece or even your own Dragon Ball. And that leads fans to create cosplay or illustrations to pay tribute to this project that uses warriors and demons.

In fact, the use of artificial intelligence to bring characters from the play to real life is becoming common, such is the case of Kokushibo, one of the strongest fighters who has shown why he has won the hearts of fans. And in the image that you can see below is the culmination of the technology, in which we are presented with a rather ambitious photo of it.

Check it out right here:

Here is the synopsis of the show:

It features a boy who is unexpectedly forced to learn how to kill demons to save what’s left of his family. The kind-hearted Tanjiro sells charcoal to the townspeople to help his family after the death of his father.

It is worth mentioning that a new season of the saga is currently being planned, since the manga continues its course in terms of plot. So, fans can still expect a lot of content from it, as well as one of the most anticipated arcs after the village of the blacksmiths that I half liked.

Via: EMS

Editor’s note: This anime is taking the world by storm, and we are not surprised that it becomes a benchmark in this business as happened with Dragon Ball, being the point to follow for new generations that enter this type of animations.