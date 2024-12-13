Discover what the heads of Triceratops and Tyrannosaurus Rex look like, enjoy concerts full of science by Hinds and Antía Ameixeiras and skate with the family on the Plaza España ice rink. These are some – but not the only – plans that the capital hosts this weekend.

ABC offers you a selection of the best leisure activities to do from this Thursday, December 12th until next Sunday.

From December 13 to 15 Discover what the heads of two of the best-known dinosaurs look like

The 41st edition of the International Fair of Minerals, Fossils and Meteorites, Natura 2024, will be held from December 13 to 15 in the DEMO Rooms 1 and 2 of the Chamartín station, a geological and educational dissemination fair for the whole family where You can find thousands of minerals, fossils, gems and meteorites from all over the world.

ABC





From December 13 to 15 Esports, gaming and Max Verstappen meet at Ifema

This Friday the largest gaming and immersive entertainment event in the country begins, which will take place at Ifema. Formula 1 star Max Verstappen will make a special appearance before fans on the main stage for the exciting Heineken Player 0.0 World Final.









ABC





A dinner with privileged views

Enjoy a unique dinner this Christmas. Doñaluz, located on the roof of the B&B Hotels on Montera Street, is the ideal place with privileged views of Puerta del Sol to enjoy with family and friends.

ABC





Sunday December 15 A Christmas polar expedition with music, science and entertainment

The Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) once again celebrates the Christmas holidays by fusing science, music and entertainment. The San Isidro Museum will be the scene of a day that will bring together artists such as Hinds, Víctor Cabezuelo (Rufus T. Firefly) and Antía Ameixeiras with the geologist Ana María Alonso Zarza (Geological and Mining Institute of Spain, IGME-CSIC) and the historian Juan Pimentel (Center for Human and Social Sciences, CCHS-CSIC).

The Hinds musical group



ABC





The violinist Pablo Navarro, in concert at the Galileo Galilei room

Violinist Pablo Navarro returns this Saturday to the Galileo Galilei hall in Madrid to present with his band a unique show that will transport the public through a diverse musical journey, with timeless classics, original compositions and fusing genres.

The violinist Pablo Navarro, during one of his shows



ABC





Until December 15 A route through the meninas that decorate Madrid

As has been a tradition for six years, Velázquez’s Meninas return to the streets of the capital. This edition features the creativity of the members of Hombres G, the singers Chenoa and the Venezuelan Karina, the journalist Susanna Griso, the chef Cristina Oria and the businesswoman Paloma Cuevas in the 30 pieces on display.

Some of the meninas exhibited in the streets of Madrid



Madrid City Council





Where: In Centro, Chamartín, Chamberí, Moncloa-Aravaca and Salamanca

When: Until December 15

Since November 23 The Plaza España Christmas market returns

La Navideña, the Christmas market in the Plaza de España, arrives once again in the heart of Madrid to offer a wide range of activities for the whole family. A 450 square meter natural ice rink, craft and gastronomic stalls or experiential theatrical and circus performances. In addition, you can enjoy gastronomic spaces, such as the Paulaner Biergarten.

Plaza España ice rink



Madrid City Council





Until January 6 Visit the largest Christmas park in Spain

Until Three Kings Day, Torrejón de Ardoz becomes the capital of Christmas. The fairgrounds of this Madrid town will host a theme park with light and sound shows, the largest life-size Nativity scene in Spain and musical shows for more than a month.

Attractions of Magical Christmas, the Torrejón de Ardoz theme park



MADRID City Council





From December 22 to January 4 The new Christmas edition of Circo Price starts

After the success achieved two years ago with The Five Friends, Lola González and Bob Niko return this Christmas to the Teatro Circo Price with the continuation of their previous show titled: The Return of the Five Friends.

ABC





Until December 14 Tour Guadarrama on Felipe II’s historic train

The historic train of Felipe II has been restored so that the public can once again see a 20th century locomotive in motion. The route would pass through the Guadarrama mountain range until reaching El Escorial. The finishes will not be the only thing that transports travelers to another era: even the conductors will be dressed in period uniforms.

PHILIP II TRAIN





Where: Príncipe Pío train station at 10:20 a.m.

When: Until December 14

Price: From 12.60 euros

Here are the ten plans that Madrid hosts this weekend.