Rinaldi mocked by Razgatlioglu

With the hat trick of victories on this weekend of Alvaro BautistaRace 2 in Barcelona seemed to end in the best possible way also for the Ducati, one step away from returning to the one-two that was missing from Race 2 at Philipp Island. Instead, right at the climax, the most coveted result from the Borgo Panigale house was denied by Toprak Razgatliogluable to reassemble on Michael Rinaldi, in crisis with the tyres, and overtaking him at the last corner of the 20th and final lap. Despite the insult, Rinaldi’s 3rd place still means his return to the podium, the third this season and the first from the aforementioned race in Australia.

Overtaking in extremis

Already during the warm up we could think of a spectacular race full of twists and turns, thanks to the rain drops crashes during the formation lap, with an intensity very similar to that of the finale of the Superpole Race. Instead, with the continuation of the race, the risk of bad weather completely disappeared, and this allowed Alvaro Bautista to be able to obtain the third victory out of the three planned for Barcelona. After a good start, however, the Ducati Spaniard was overtaken by Razgatlioglu during the first lap, only to then regain the lead of the race during the second lap and fly undisturbed in the lead until the checkered flag. Also during the second lap on the finish line, the Yamaha rider also lost second position to Rinaldi, who again made a good start. In the first five laps he also came to light Alex Lowes, who also momentarily moved into second position but was subsequently overtaken by both Rinaldi and Razgatlioglu. From that moment, with the Ducatis increasingly distanced from the rest of the group, nothing and no one seemed able to worry the duo from Borgo Panigale, at least until the last two laps: while Bautista flew towards victory, difficulties presented themselves to Rinaldi, especially as regards the tire management. An unexpected event that allowed Razgatlioglu to be able to recover gradually on the Rimini area, up to overcoming it with a decisive manoeuvre at the last corner, recovering second place in extremis. Even for the 2021 world champion, the third consecutive result in 2nd place in Barcelonawhile Bautista’s success was equivalent to his 43rd victory in Superbike, reaching in the all-time standings Noriyuki Haga.

Superbike / Race 2, Barcelona: order of arrival

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Alvaro Bautista Ducati 34:17.010 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +8.583 3 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +8.643 4 Alex Lowes Kawasaki +11.366 5 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki +12.824 6 Xavi Vierge Honda +15.242 7 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +15.771 8 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +16.516 9 Iker Lecuona Honda +18.946 10 Garret Gerloff BMW +19.637 11 Axel Bassani Ducati +21.561 12 Daniel Petrucci Ducati +23.410 13 Remy Gardner Yamaha +25.255 14 Philipp Öttl Ducati +29.831 15 Bradley Ray Yamaha +34.437 16 Loris Baz BMW +37.717 17 Ivo Lopes BMW +37.757 18 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha Retired 19 Scott Redding BMW Retired 20 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki Retired 21 Tom Sykes Kawasaki Retired 22 Hafizh Syahrin Honda Retired

See you at Misano

After the fourth round of the Superbike world championship, the category is now shutting down its engines for almost a month. A break full of anticipation especially for Italian spectators, given that the next appointment is scheduled from 2 to 4 June for the Emilia-Romagna roundscheduled on the circuit of Misano Adriatic. The next stage will also be the first of the two overall in Italy, with the second scheduled for mid-July in Imola.