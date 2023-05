Mall is evacuated after shooting attack that leaves dead and injured. | Photo: Reproduction Youtube Fox News

At least nine people were killed in the shooting that took place at a mall in Allen, in the Dallas area, in the state of Texas, on Saturday afternoon (6). According to local police, the suspect was killed and would have acted alone but the motivation for the crime is still unknown.

The attack was around 3:30 pm (local time) and the mall was full. The police evacuated the place and, in the aerial images of the television networks that covered the case, it is possible to see people leaving with their hands up.

In official announcement police in Allen, where the mall is located, say seven people, including the gunman, were killed at the scene. Another nine were injured and were sent to hospitals in the region and at least two of them died. Three victims were in critical condition.

the unit of dallas fbi asks anyone who has images of the shooting to send them over the internet to assist in the investigations.