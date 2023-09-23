Welcome back Rea

This year’s Superbike returns to know a ‘new’ protagonist in the Superpole: after the numerous successes of Bautista and Razgatlioglu, interrupted by Gerloff’s surprising pole position in the last round of Magny-Cours, Jonathan Rea regains the start at the pole for the second time this season. The Northern Irishman from Kawasaki, who this weekend has test rider Florian Marino (replacing Alex Lowes) as his teammate, in fact recorded the best time for the first time since Donington at the end of an impeccable performance.

Qualifying news

The six-time world champion, who will leave Kawasaki next year to join Yamaha, has in fact stopped the clock on1:47.973trailing the reigning world champion by almost half a second Alvaro Bautista. Nothing to do either Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will move from the Japanese manufacturer to BMW in 2024: the Turkish driver, 3rd on the starting grid, in fact suffered a delay of just over 5 tenths, completing the front row right in front of his teammate Andrea Locatelli. A top-5 completed by another Italian driver like Michael Rinaldi, with the disappointment of Danilo Petrucci, who crashed without making any laps five minutes into the session.

Superbikes | Aragon 2023, Superpole: starting grid

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1:47.973 2 Alvaro Bautista Ducati +0.351 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha +0.550 4 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha +0.737 5 Michael Rinaldi Ducati +0.831 6 Iker Lecuona Honda +0.903 7 Axel Bassani Ducati +0.936 8 Philipp Öttl Ducati +1,027 9 Remy Gardner Yamaha +1,058 10 Garrett Gerloff BMW +1,110 11 Loris Baz BMW +1,238 12 Xavi Vierge Honda +1,445 13 Scott Redding BMW +1,583 14 Michael van der Mark BMW +1,765 15 Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha +1,944 16 Dominique Aegerter Yamaha +2,032 17 Bradley Ray Yamaha +2,079 18 Florian Marino Kawasaki +2,536 19 Tito Tabat Kawasaki +3,067 20 Hafizh Syahrin Honda +3,162 21 Isaac Viñales Kawasaki +3,221 22 Eric Granado Honda +3,276 23 Gabriele Ruiu BMW +3,718 24 Oliver König Kawasaki +4,890 25 Danilo Petrucci Ducati No time See also Aston Martin, the livery for Silverstone | FormulaPassion

Upcoming events

As usual, Saturday will not only feature the Superpole: in the top category of motorcycles derived from series production, we will only have to wait a few hours before the start of Race-1scheduled at 2pm be on Sky Sports MotoGP which, clearly, on TV8. For the complete program for today and the next few days, not only as regards the Superbike, it is possible to consult all the TV times.