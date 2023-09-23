Welcome back Rea
This year’s Superbike returns to know a ‘new’ protagonist in the Superpole: after the numerous successes of Bautista and Razgatlioglu, interrupted by Gerloff’s surprising pole position in the last round of Magny-Cours, Jonathan Rea regains the start at the pole for the second time this season. The Northern Irishman from Kawasaki, who this weekend has test rider Florian Marino (replacing Alex Lowes) as his teammate, in fact recorded the best time for the first time since Donington at the end of an impeccable performance.
Qualifying news
The six-time world champion, who will leave Kawasaki next year to join Yamaha, has in fact stopped the clock on1:47.973trailing the reigning world champion by almost half a second Alvaro Bautista. Nothing to do either Toprak Razgatlioglu, who will move from the Japanese manufacturer to BMW in 2024: the Turkish driver, 3rd on the starting grid, in fact suffered a delay of just over 5 tenths, completing the front row right in front of his teammate Andrea Locatelli. A top-5 completed by another Italian driver like Michael Rinaldi, with the disappointment of Danilo Petrucci, who crashed without making any laps five minutes into the session.
Superbikes | Aragon 2023, Superpole: starting grid
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Jonathan Rea
|Kawasaki
|1:47.973
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|Ducati
|+0.351
|3
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha
|+0.550
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|Yamaha
|+0.737
|5
|Michael Rinaldi
|Ducati
|+0.831
|6
|Iker Lecuona
|Honda
|+0.903
|7
|Axel Bassani
|Ducati
|+0.936
|8
|Philipp Öttl
|Ducati
|+1,027
|9
|Remy Gardner
|Yamaha
|+1,058
|10
|Garrett Gerloff
|BMW
|+1,110
|11
|Loris Baz
|BMW
|+1,238
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|Honda
|+1,445
|13
|Scott Redding
|BMW
|+1,583
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|BMW
|+1,765
|15
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Yamaha
|+1,944
|16
|Dominique Aegerter
|Yamaha
|+2,032
|17
|Bradley Ray
|Yamaha
|+2,079
|18
|Florian Marino
|Kawasaki
|+2,536
|19
|Tito Tabat
|Kawasaki
|+3,067
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|Honda
|+3,162
|21
|Isaac Viñales
|Kawasaki
|+3,221
|22
|Eric Granado
|Honda
|+3,276
|23
|Gabriele Ruiu
|BMW
|+3,718
|24
|Oliver König
|Kawasaki
|+4,890
|25
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|No time
Upcoming events
As usual, Saturday will not only feature the Superpole: in the top category of motorcycles derived from series production, we will only have to wait a few hours before the start of Race-1scheduled at 2pm be on Sky Sports MotoGP which, clearly, on TV8. For the complete program for today and the next few days, not only as regards the Superbike, it is possible to consult all the TV times.
#Superbike #Aragon #Superpole #Rea #returns #reign #FormulaPassion