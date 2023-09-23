In Sardinia there are 6 courts (Cagliari, Lanusei, Nuoro, Oristano, Sassari, Tempio Pausania), all referring to a single district of Cagliari, a court of appeal in the capital and a branch in Sassari. In terms of justice, the region presents mixed data: ranging from very positive data on prison overcrowding, the second best region in Italy, to the duration of civil proceedings, which is higher than the Italian average.

Analyzing the recent trend, civil justice flows are slowing down from 2021 to 2022 in 5 out of 6 Sardinian courts, except Oristano. At the same time, justice costs have increased in the last year, especially for defense fees. Another rather negative indicator sees Sardinia in first place in Italy for the number of judicial divorces.

A particularly delicate issue when talking about justice concerns the average duration of proceedings. If for ordinary civilian ones the duration is increasing, for various other subjects, such as work and social security, it is instead going against the trend with decreases that are in some cases quite substantial.

Prison crowding: Sardinia among the best regions

There are no overcrowding problems within the 10 prisons on the island. The actual crowding rate is 88.6%, the second lowest nationally, behind only Valle d’Aosta (79.5%). For comparison, the two worst regions are Lombardy with a rate of 151.8% and Puglia with 145.7%. The data is contained in the 2023 Antigone Report on the conditions of prisoners. Antigone is an NGO that deals with human rights within prisons.

A figure also confirmed by the statistics of the Ministry of Justice updated to 30 June 2023, which indicate that in Sardinian detention institutions, compared to a regulatory capacity of 2,617, there are 2,055 prisoners. We remind you that the regulatory capacity is calculated on the basis of the 9 m2 criterion. per individual prisoner.

Of the 2,055 current prisoners in Sardinia, 45 are women, 475 are foreigners. Again compared to the total number of prisoners, 1,704 have definitive sentences, 168 have non-definitive sentences and 174 are awaiting first trial.

In Tempio Pausania up to 3.5 years for an ordinary civil proceeding

According to SICID data from the Ministry of Justice relating to 2022, overall civil proceedings of all matters in the various courts on the island had an average duration of 520 days (1.4 years), much higher than the national average of 433 days (1.2 years). The highest peak is recorded for ordinary civil cases with 993 days, compared to the average of 878 for Italian courts.

Analyzing the data of all the courts in Sardinia, only in the Sassari office is an average duration for a civil proceeding lower than the national one, equal to 293 days on average, while in the Cagliari and Lanusei offices, for a civil proceeding it takes up to 632 days (1.7 years).

Going into the specifics of the individual matters of civil proceedings, the highest peak for court office and duration of the proceedings is reached in the Tempio Pausania office, where an ordinary civil case lasts up to 1,254 days, or 3.5 years. Slightly less at the Cagliari court where the average duration is 1,161 days.

Duration of employment and social security cases decreasing

Although the overall data relating to the duration of civil proceedings in courts are not meritorious for Sardinia, in the last year there has been a generalized decrease in various civil matters, except for ordinary civil matters, whose average duration has instead increased since 2021 to 2022 by almost 40 days.

Overall, in the Sardinian courts the duration of civil labor cases decreased on an annual basis by 137 days, that of cases related to social security matters by 96 days. Civil proceedings of voluntary jurisdiction also recorded slightly shorter times (-5 days ).

With specific reference to individual court offices, from 2021 to 2022 civil justice has accelerated times in Cagliari, where proceedings for work-related reasons take 179 days less and those related to social security 113 days less. In Nuoro the average drops by 138 days for work cases and by 123 days for social security cases. Finally, in Sassari, due to work cases, the period drops by 95 days.

Slower civilian flows

One of the indices for establishing the efficiency of judicial offices is the clearance rate, an index that measures the ability of judicial systems and individual offices to dispose of the proceedings that have arisen and is calculated as the ratio between the number of proceedings defined and those that have arisen. Values ​​higher than one indicate that more procedures have been defined than those received with a consequent reduction in the backlog.

Based on the clearance rate, from 2021 to 2022 the situation in the Sardinian court offices worsened, except in the Oristano court where the indicator improved slightly from 1.027 to 1.041. In particular, the ratio between pending and finalized proceedings worsened at the court of Sassari (clearance rate went from 1.026 to 0.979) and that of Nuoro (clearance rate from 1.097 to 0.995).

The flows of civil proceedings have slowed down on an annual basis even in the largest court on the island, that of Cagliari: in 2021, compared to 23,321 proceedings, the total number of cases settled was 26,346, with a positive difference of over 3 thousand settlements, while in 2022, compared to 24,150 proceedings that occurred, there were only 24,912 settled in total, with a clearance rate that dropped from 1.129 to 1.031.

Justice costs on the rise

In the last year, according to data from the General Directorate of Statistics of the Ministry of Justice, the expenses incurred by the treasury for justice have increased at a national level by approximately 60 million euros, going from a total of just over 824 million euros in 2021 to just over 884 million in 2022.

At the same time, justice costs have also grown in Sardinia. Overall in the district of Cagliari, which includes the 6 courts of the island and the Court of Appeal of the capital, 35.7 million euros (excluding VAT) were spent in 2022, while in 2021 31.7 million were spent, therefore with an increase of 4 million.

Among the justice expenditure items in Sardinia, the fees for defenders, consultants and magistrates’ auxiliaries had the greatest weight, which in 2022 amounted to 24.2 million euros. An item that in 2021 amounted to 19.7 million with an annual growth of 4.5 million euros. On the contrary, the items relating to expenses for travel, wiretaps, custody (from 7.7 to 7.4 million) and for allowances due to magistrates or for travel (from 3.4 to 3 million) decreased.

Judicial divorces, Sardinia first in Italy

According to Istat data on marriages and civil unions, in 2021 Sardinia with 44.4% is first among the Italian regions in terms of judicial divorces, i.e. those which are not resolved with an agreement between spouses, but through an appeal to the judge. Second and third are Sicily and Calabria with 39.2%.

The data on divorces per 100 thousand married couples also confirms that Sardinian spouses break up more often than others, with Sardinia first with an index of 389.2 compared to the national average of 303.7. In second place Liguria with 375.5 and Valle d’Aosta with 357.6.

Analyzing another indicator of civil justice, bankruptcy petitions, we discover that in 2019 Sardinia had an incidence of 5.8 bankruptcies per thousand companies, behind Lombardy which had an incidence of 6.2 and almost five points less than the region with the most bankruptcy filings, Lazio with 10.2 per thousand businesses.

Regional projects

Numbers and statistics aside, the Region is doing its utmost to implement projects of social value closely linked to justice, both from the point of view of support for victims of crime and that of the recovery of former prisoners.

Among the latter we mention “Liberi”, the program for the social reintegration of former prisoners, promoted by the Regional Department of Labor and Aspal, financed by the European Social Fund, which to date has involved more than 60 former prisoners with personalized training courses training, mentoring and professional internship.

Another interesting project, this time on the side of the victims, was started in 2022, it is called Ichnos – Impronte and provides for the allocation of over 396 thousand euros for interventions linked to the development of public services for general assistance to victims of all types of crime, restorative justice services and criminal mediation.