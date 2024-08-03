Sachsenring forgotten

After the fall at the end of the race at Sachsenring, just before the summer holidays, which made him lose the lead in the world championship, he can smile again Jorge Martin. The Silverstone Sprint race, the first after the mid-season break, will once again see him as the protagonist with a nice second place finishbehind only Enea Bastianini, who puts him back in the rankings at just one point behind the leader Bagnaia.

Fuel Management

Interviewed on the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP After the race, Martin analyzed his Sprint, characterized above all by the unexpected amount of fuel consumption: “From the 2nd lap I had to drive with a more conservative fuel map and I was losing power – revealed the vice-world champion – so it became more difficult to resist on the straight. Enea was going really fast and I couldn’t catch up with him. We didn’t think we’d be so fast and we consumed a bit more than expected. Let’s hope tomorrow we can do better math and improve our confidence in the hard braking, because that’s where Enea earned everything“.

Bastianini unstoppable

Even analyzing the first English race of the weekend ‘in toto’, Martin did not spare compliments for the ‘Beast’: “I tried to give my best, I wanted to rebuild my confidence after Sachsenring. It went very well, but Enea had an incredible race. In the first laps he managed to follow me and that impressed me. I tried to concentrate on winning, obviously I saw that Pecco had fallenbut I didn’t make it. Tyres? With the medium the pace is stronger than the soft. I’m confident for tomorrow – concluded #89 – Surely everyone will take a step, but I’m happy“.