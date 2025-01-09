Spain revalidates its leadership in clinical trials. Throughout 2024 he led research into cancer drugs in Europe, ahead of countries like France and Germanywith a total of 336 authorized trials.

At the national level, those dedicated to this disease represent 37.6% of the total authorized studies. They are followed by those of pathologies of the immune system and nervous system, with 8.6% and 7%, respectively. A 22% also focused on rare diseases. Likewise, Spain is also a European leader in research with advanced therapy drugs, with 52 trials authorized in 2024.

According to the Spanish Registry of Clinical Studies (REec), in total, The European Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) gave the green light to 930 studies83% of them launched by private entities, and the remaining 17% by academic or hospital institutions, a scientific society or clinical researchers. A total of 770 multinational studies have also been authorized, which places Spain at the forefront of this type of research. “This leadership is due to the collaboration between health authorities, researchers, patients and the pharmaceutical industry,” says Aemps.

In 2024, Aemps also launched an accelerated or fast-track evaluation procedure for the first time. This is a phase I clinical trial of a vaccine that will be carried out in the Madrid university hospitals of La Paz, La Princesa and Puerta de Hierro, as well as in other hospital centers in the United States and Australia.

“The coordinated, collaborative and continuous work between these agents is what has turned our country, once again, into one of the world leaders in clinical trials,” Aemps celebrates in a statement. In addition, 2024 has also been a special year because the REec has registered the record number of 10,000 clinical trials published.