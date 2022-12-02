Lorenzo Borrè, the lawyer chosen by Liliane Murekatete, wife of Soumahoro, has also rehabilitated the 31 pentastellati expelled by Grillo

Liliane MurekateteSoumahoro’s wife, chose Lorenzo BorrèL’Priebke’s former lawyerto defend himself against the accusations for the management of the Latina cooperatives.

The lawyer is known in the news for having been the defender of Erich Priebke, the German war criminalGestapo agent and SS captain during the Second World War, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Italy for having participated in the planning and implementation of the Fosse Ardeatine massacre.

The lawyer had explained the choice to defend Priebke above all by the fact that the “effectiveness of the constitutional guarantees is proved in these cases”, that is by legally assisting a Nazi criminal.

But Borrè is also well known for defending the pentastellati “dissidents”. In fact, he has taken charge of all 31 lawsuits filed by those who, over the years of the party’s existence, have distanced themselves from the line dictated by Beppe Grillo and for this reason expelled from the 5 Star Movement. Not only did he reinstate them all, but he forced Grillo to change the party’s statute and regulation.

Murekatete’s choice has certainly not gone unnoticed. Wild Lucarelliin a tweet, wrote: “Liliane Murekatete, Soumahoro’s wife, entrusted herself to Lorenzo Borrè, Priebke’s former lawyer. Someone should explain to her that even among designer lawyers there was something better, in terms of communication“.

That Soumahoro’s wife’s lawyer was Lorenzo Borrè, she let it be known by declaring: “On this inclined plane, therefore, I can’t do anything else, at the moment, than appoint my lawyer, Lorenzo Borrè, to take legal action against those who have knowingly and persistently defamed me, bordering on stalking“.

To then conclude: «I don’t lend myself to this media trial nor do I intend to lend myself: if the judicial authority asks me to, I will have no problems demonstrating the legitimacy of the purchase, but I culturally reject the process to be celebrated in the media square, for better dissemination via social media and coup de grace in the tabloids».

