We have been talking about it for some time, but now it could become the subject of a proposal to be discussed in the next meetings of the Formula 1 Commission.

The theme is that of the yellow and red flags triggered in qualifying by accidents and off the track, a scenario that has recently come to the fore with the Perez-Monte Carlo affair. The now famous ‘internal’ question first mentioned by Verstappen in Brazil and then clarified in a four-way meeting between Max, Perez, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko right at the end of the Interlagos race.

Perez’s Red Bull is recovered after the crash at Portier in qualifying for the Monaco GP Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The most popular hypothesis is that of a resentment on the part of Verstappen linked to an accident caused by Perez on Saturday afternoon in the Principality in the key moment of the Q3 session, an unexpected event that caused the red flag to be displayed and the early conclusion of qualifying to the detriment of who was still pitched for his fast lap.

In other championships, for some time now, sporting regulations have provided that drivers who cause a yellow or red flag to be displayed in qualifying have the session’s time mile automatically cancelled, a measure implemented to avoid suspicion of trickery, i.e. going off the track at hoc to block opponents.

A system which is in fact a good deterrent, and which will also be evaluated in Formula 1. In addition to being a sort of insurance against potential ‘scoundrels’, this format would oblige the drivers to complete at least two flying laps to protect themselves from measures due to contingencies. If the proposal finds consensus in the next meeting of the Commission, it can be included in the sporting regulations before the start of the 2023 season.