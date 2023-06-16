On Friday 16 June, a Syrian man found his brother among the survivors of the sinking in Greece of the fishing vessel “Ta Nea”, which capsized south of the Peloponnese with about 750 people on board. The vessel had set sail from Tobruch, Libya, and was bound for Italy, according to the Greek Coast Guard. Mohammad, from Italy, hugged his 18-year-old brother Fedi through the gates of the port of Kalamata, where survivors are being cared for in a warehouse. Mohammad, visibly moved, said that his brother had been in Libya for almost two years. At least 78 migrants were killed in Wednesday’s shipwreck off the Greek coast and hopes of survival have faded as fears mount that hundreds more people (600 in total), including children, may have drowned in the hold of the ship. crowded ship. Greek authorities said 104 survivors had been taken ashore. Many of them were allegedly transferred to a migrant camp on Friday.



01:23