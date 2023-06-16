Iliad it is surely a telephone operator that you have already heard of. Relatively young compared to the big names in the sector, the company has managed in recent years to gain a good share of loyal users attracted by fairly low prices and the guarantee of never receiving tariff remodulations. But today we want to talk to you of a very interesting novelty, the eSIM!

Iliad launches eSIMs, here’s everything you need to know!

The eSIMs are a very interesting novelty that Tim, Vodafone and WindTre are already offering to their customers. Finally, Iliad has also decided to join and are now available for both new customers and those who already have a subscription. In particular, below you will find the two activation methods with the respective costs:

New customers:

When activating the offer, simply select eSIM as the type of support

Activation cost: 9.99 euros (which corresponds to the same cost as the physical SIM)

Old customers:

The activation takes place from the customer area under the heading “My offer“. Once selected “Switch from physical SIM to eSIM” proceed with the request.

Upload a photo of your current SIM and a copy of your social security number

Download your eSIM, complete the setup and start surfing!

Activation cost: 0 euros in promotion for those who have activated or requested to switch to an offer of 9.99 euros per month. If your offer costs less than 9.99 euros per month, the activation cost is 9.99 EUR.

The eSIM can be activated via the QR code which will arrive via email or available in the personal area, by entering the secret code and following the instructions, and it will also be possibleand move it from one smartphone to another.

Finally, we remind you that if you want to switch to the eSIM you must make sure you have a device compatible with this new technology, and in the photo below you will find everyone who supports it!