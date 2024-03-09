“Shakira doesn't know how much she heals us migrants when she sings,” and the song is heard waka waka. The melody was performed by the Colombian as one of the songs of the 2010 Soccer World Cup in South Africa.
The song is designed to emphasize the values of sport and the most important soccer contest in the world. Beyond this, It also has a special message that in this case the migrants repeat and thank: “Listen to your God and you will not be alone, you came here, you have everything to shine. The hour is approaching, it is the moment, you are going to win every battle, I already feel it. You have to start from scratch, to touch the sky.”
Among the comments, several users, many of them migrants in the United States, confirm that they do indeed need this type of push and reminder to get ahead, since they agree that it is not easy to start a new life away from the family and that The message in the song is inspiring.
'Waka waka' by Shakira, some curious facts
This song was an instant hit. Released in April 2010, it managed to become one of the best sellers around the world, exceeding 10,000,000 copies. It is not only considered a football anthem, but an inspiring melody for complicated moments, as the migrant in Canada made clear. There are some curious facts that make this song even more special.
- The expression “waka waka” was a greeting given by Cameroonian soldiers during the Second World War and belongs to the popular Zangalewa song of the troops.
- “Samina mina zangalewa” means “Who called you?” or “Who sent you?” and it was a chant as Cameroonian military troops marched in training.
- According to Billboardis the best anthem in the history of the World Cup.
- It has been used at various times to inspire to move forward and during the Covid-19 pandemic it became popular again.
- Thanks to her participation in the promotion of the World Cup, Shakira met Gerard Piqué.
