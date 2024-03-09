In the world, Shakira is one of the most recognized Latin singers. He has millions of followers who are always attentive to the release of his new songs and sing along to the classics. But maybe you don't know that there is a particular tune that inspires migrants abroad, according to a video on TikTok. Although the context of the song is different, it has become an anthem for some.

TikTok user @bofapaniagua shared a video, from Toronto, Canada, in which you can see part of everything she has had to go through to have a new life in the country of the maple leaf. In the images she shows the city covered in snow, but also fun moments, beautiful landscapes and what seems to be her job as a chambermaid in a hotel. The truth is that the user He decided to accompany his compilation of images with a Shakira song.

“Shakira doesn't know how much she heals us migrants when she sings,” and the song is heard waka waka. The melody was performed by the Colombian as one of the songs of the 2010 Soccer World Cup in South Africa.

The song is designed to emphasize the values ​​of sport and the most important soccer contest in the world. Beyond this, It also has a special message that in this case the migrants repeat and thank: “Listen to your God and you will not be alone, you came here, you have everything to shine. The hour is approaching, it is the moment, you are going to win every battle, I already feel it. You have to start from scratch, to touch the sky.”

Among the comments, several users, many of them migrants in the United States, confirm that they do indeed need this type of push and reminder to get ahead, since they agree that it is not easy to start a new life away from the family and that The message in the song is inspiring.

'Waka waka' by Shakira, some curious facts

This song was an instant hit. Released in April 2010, it managed to become one of the best sellers around the world, exceeding 10,000,000 copies. It is not only considered a football anthem, but an inspiring melody for complicated moments, as the migrant in Canada made clear. There are some curious facts that make this song even more special.