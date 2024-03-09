General Krivonos: Ukrainian intelligence made serious miscalculations in Avdiivka

Ukrainian military intelligence made serious miscalculations in the defense of Avdiivka. With this statement in an interview with the YouTube channel “Direct” spoke retired general of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Sergei Krivonos.

“We made serious miscalculations in the correct analysis of the enemy’s capabilities, miscalculations regarding, at least at this stage, the provision of ammunition,” the officer was indignant at the work of the reconnaissance officers.

At the beginning of March, it became known that the Russian army in the Avdiivka direction took control of the settlements of Lastochkino, Severnoye and Petrovskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic within a week. Avdeevka came under Russian control on February 17.